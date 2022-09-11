21 fascinating photos show how the Peak District has changed over the last 100 years

Considered by many as the spiritual home of the free access to the countryside we all enjoy today, the Peak District provides a taste of the outdoors to millions.

The 1900s brought public demands to access to the countryside. The new century saw a growing appreciation of the outdoors and more and more people started to seek escape from towns and cities. This led to a growing conflict with landowners and the mass trespass in 1932, on Kinder Scout.

This collection of images shows the landscapes of the Peak District have been shaped by human activity throughout history and how our countryside has changed over the last century.

1. Visitors at Dovedale The beauty of the Peak District countryside is being discovered by more and more visitors. Pictured here is the renowned beauty spot, Dovedale on July 10 1968. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

2. The arrival of Spring Circa 1950: A festive dance around a maypole decorated with flowers and ribbons in Castleton. (Photo by Three Lions/Getty Images)

3. Steam locomotive A steam train entering a railway tunnel at full steam on May 22, 1936: . The tunnel was on the Flute Line, a popular name for a section of the LMS (London, Midland and Scottish) main line which passes through the Peak District between Derby and Manchester (Photo by E. Dean/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

4. Devil's Arse Caver John Buxton wades through limestone caves at Speedwell Water, Peak Cavern in 1960. The Peak Cavern, also known as the Devil's Arse, is one of the four show caves in Castleton. (Photo by Ronald Startup/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)