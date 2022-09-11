21 fascinating photos show how the Peak District has changed over the last 100 years
Stretching for 550 square miles, the UK’s original national park – the Peak District – welcomes more than 13 million people each year.
By Julia Rodgerson
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 10:08 pm
Considered by many as the spiritual home of the free access to the countryside we all enjoy today, the Peak District provides a taste of the outdoors to millions.
The 1900s brought public demands to access to the countryside. The new century saw a growing appreciation of the outdoors and more and more people started to seek escape from towns and cities. This led to a growing conflict with landowners and the mass trespass in 1932, on Kinder Scout.
This collection of images shows the landscapes of the Peak District have been shaped by human activity throughout history and how our countryside has changed over the last century.
