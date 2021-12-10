Can you spot anyone you know in these adorable baby pictures from the 1990s and 2000s?
21 adorable photos of babies in Chesterfield in the 90s and noughties - is your newborn pictured?

Whether you gave birth on a leap year, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day or any other day in the year see if you are in the bumper family photo album of newborn babies.

By Lucy Ball
Friday, 10th December 2021, 9:30 am

Look at the tiny fingers and little cute noses to put a smile on your face and see which mums, dad’s and babies you can recognise.

1. Babbly Baby winner

Meadowhall's 1998 Baby of the year Babbly Baby winner, Robert Kirk, six months, of Clowne, Chesterfield, with parents, Jo, 39, and Nicholas Kirk, 39.

Photo: Roger Nadal

2. Jessica McArthur

Sean and Nadine McArthur with Baby Jessica and their donation to the Chesterfield Hospital Special Baby Care Unit in 2001

Photo: Submitted

3. Lukas Engel

Best place to breast feed awards l to r Samantha Burr,Sue Ward, Carol Lunn, front Natascha Engel M P with baby Lukas in 2008

Photo: Terry Walden

4. Lilly May Bullen

First baby to be born at the Royal's new Chesterfield Birth Centre in 2009. Pictured Hollie Philip-Smith (Mum), Matthew Bullen (Dad) Lilly May (Baby).

Photo: staff

