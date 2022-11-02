News you can trust since 1855
20 photos show Chesterfield's changing town centre shops down the decades

Chesterfield’s High Street and Burlington Street have been at the heart of the town for decades.

By Phil Bramley
5 minutes ago

As the main shopping street running from the Crooked Spire to New Square, they’ve seen plenty of changes down the years.

From Etam and Littlewoods to Woodheads and Taylors, we’ve had a look through our archives, as well as the collection held at the local studies section at Chesterfield library, to bring you these great images.

1. Burlington Street

Burlington Street in 1907, looking towards the market

Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society

2. Butcher's display

Redfern's butchers shop, High Street Chesterfield, in 1910, with whole animals hung up on display

Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society

3. Woodhead's

'Woodhead's tea and coffee warehouse 'on the High Street in 1898

Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society

4. High Street

Chesterfield High Street, in 1925, looking towards the Crooked Spire. The ornate building on the corner is now home to HSBC

Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society

