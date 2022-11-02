20 photos show Chesterfield's changing town centre shops down the decades
Chesterfield’s High Street and Burlington Street have been at the heart of the town for decades.
As the main shopping street running from the Crooked Spire to New Square, they’ve seen plenty of changes down the years.
From Etam and Littlewoods to Woodheads and Taylors, we’ve had a look through our archives, as well as the collection held at the local studies section at Chesterfield library, to bring you these great images.
