20 fantastic pictures show what life was like during the 1960s and 1970s in Derbyshire - including Chesterfield, Bakewell, Matlock, Ripley and Buxton

Take a look at what life was like in Derbyshire – including photos of Buxton, Matlock, Bakewell and Chesterfield – in our selection of retro images.
By Brian Eyre
Published 24th Nov 2023, 13:36 GMT

Photos include a robbery in Matlock, ice at Chatsworth and families playing in Queen’s park.

See if you recognise anyone or if anything has changed in these rare bygone pictures which have been taken from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, Chesterfield museum and our own archives.

View of Eyres on the corner of Holywell Street and Cavendish Street from Holywell Street.c.1970s

1. View of Eyres

View of Eyres on the corner of Holywell Street and Cavendish Street from Holywell Street.c.1970s Photo: Chesterfield Library

Looking down and across Matlock Bath in 1972.

2. Matlock Bath

Looking down and across Matlock Bath in 1972. Photo: Star

Police keeping a watch after a bank robbery in 1970, at Midland Bank, Dale Road, Matlock.

3. Bank robbery

Police keeping a watch after a bank robbery in 1970, at Midland Bank, Dale Road, Matlock. Photo: Star

Heanor grammar school production of Patience, February 1970.

4. Heanor grammar school

Heanor grammar school production of Patience, February 1970. Photo: George Eyre

