20 fantastic pictures show what life was like during the 1960s and 1970s in Derbyshire - including Chesterfield, Bakewell, Matlock, Ripley and Buxton
Take a look at what life was like in Derbyshire – including photos of Buxton, Matlock, Bakewell and Chesterfield – in our selection of retro images.
By Brian Eyre
Published 24th Nov 2023, 13:36 GMT
Photos include a robbery in Matlock, ice at Chatsworth and families playing in Queen’s park.
See if you recognise anyone or if anything has changed in these rare bygone pictures which have been taken from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, Chesterfield museum and our own archives.
