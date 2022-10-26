World Cup flag believed to have been flown at Wembley in 1966 (photo: Hansons)

Auctioneer Charles Hanson, a Derby County fan, said: “I’m ready to blow the starting whistle on what I regard as Hansons’ best sports memorabilia sale ever.”

The auction on November 3 includes a flag believed to have been flown at Wembley during the 1966 World Cup, which has a starting estimate of £2,000-£3,000.

World Cup heritage shines bright again thanks to an England cap awarded to Bobby Moore for his appearance at an England v Hungary match on May 31, 1962. The World Cup Group Stage fixture was played in Rancagua, Chile. The cap, Moore’s second of 108 England caps, has a guide price of £15,000-£20,000.

Gold medal awarded to Derby County forward Harry Leonard.

The auction also includes a shirt worn by legendary Argentinian player Sergio Aguero when he scored the winning goal in Manchester City’s 3-2 win over Queens Park Rangers in the last match of the 2011-12 season. His goal in added time secured the league championship title for the Blues for the first time in 44 years. The shirt has an estimate of £15,000- £20,000 and is expected to draw keen bidding from City fans.

Another football shirt in the sale has a quirky tale to tell – because it wasn’t worn. The rare Nottingham Forest 1993-95 season long-sleeved away shirt is believed to be a match-prepared shirt for Stuart Pearce which he refused to wear. The vendor obtained the item from a relative who worked for the football club. An estimate of £600-£800 has been placed on this shirt.

Another sports lot comes courtesy of Derby County. Up for auction is a 15ct gold medal awarded to Derby County forward Harry Leonard. He was part of the Rams side that won the Football League Division 2 title in the 1914-15 season, the final full season in the run up to the First World War. The medal inscribed ‘The Football League Champions Div. 2 1914-15 Derby County FCH Leonard’ is enamelled to the front with a crown and two crests and hallmarked ‘Thomas Fattorini & Sons, Birmingham 1915&39’.

Derbyshire heritage emerges again in an original Shrovetide football dating back to 1927 which has an estimate of £2,000 to £3,000. The Royal Shrovetide Football Match, a medieval game played annually on Shrove Tuesday and Ash Wednesday in Ashbourne, was founded circa 1667. The decorated ball set for auction, restored by SJC Avery in 1995, was obtained by the vendor’s late father who originated from Ashbourne.

Moving away from football, one of only 44 small 14K gold charms made as mementos for USA female athletes in the 1928 Amsterdam Summer Olympics is up for auction with an estimate of £800 to £1,000. They were given as gifts by General Douglas MacArthur, president of the American Olympic Committee. The tiny charm bears the US Olympic emblem to one side, and ‘Olympics Game’ on the other.