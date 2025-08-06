19 of the most popular Chesterfield pubs of the 70s, 80s and 90s that we have sadly lost – how many do you remember?

There are plenty of pubs and nightclubs that were much-loved by Chesterfield revellers down the years – but have sadly closed their doors for good.
These are 19 venues that are likely to be missed most by people in the town – which of these places would you love to see reopen most?
1. Popular Chesterfield pubs that have closed their doors
These popular Chesterfield pubs from years gone by have all closed their doors - but how many of them do you remember? Photo: Sheffield newspapers
2. Much-missed pubs and clubs
The Aquarius was certainly popular among Chesterfield residents after opening its doors back in November 1972. Photo: Submitted
3. Xanadu
This Knifesmithgate nightspot opened its doors for the first time in August 1990. Photo: Derbyshire Times
4. The Green Room
The Green Room was a haven for fans of rock, metal and alternative music before it closed down for good in 2009. Photo: Submitted
