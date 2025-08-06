19 of the most popular Chesterfield pubs of the 70s, 80s and 90s that we have sadly lost – how many do you remember?

By Tom Hardwick
Published 6th Aug 2025, 12:51 BST
These photos of much-loved pubs are sure to bring back fond memories for anyone who lived in Chesterfield during the 70s, 80s and 90s.

There are plenty of pubs and nightclubs that were much-loved by Chesterfield revellers down the years – but have sadly closed their doors for good.

These are 19 venues that are likely to be missed most by people in the town – which of these places would you love to see reopen most?

These popular Chesterfield pubs from years gone by have all closed their doors - but how many of them do you remember?

1. Popular Chesterfield pubs that have closed their doors

These popular Chesterfield pubs from years gone by have all closed their doors - but how many of them do you remember? Photo: Sheffield newspapers

The Aquarius was certainly popular among Chesterfield residents after opening its doors back in November 1972.

2. Much-missed pubs and clubs

The Aquarius was certainly popular among Chesterfield residents after opening its doors back in November 1972. Photo: Submitted

This Knifesmithgate nightspot opened its doors for the first time in August 1990.

3. Xanadu

This Knifesmithgate nightspot opened its doors for the first time in August 1990. Photo: Derbyshire Times

The Green Room was a haven for fans of rock, metal and alternative music before it closed down for good in 2009.

4. The Green Room

The Green Room was a haven for fans of rock, metal and alternative music before it closed down for good in 2009. Photo: Submitted

