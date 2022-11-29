Derbyshire workers during the last century are pictured in this collection of retro photographs.
These photos provide an insight of how the workforce and workplace has changed over the last century.
Pictured are miners, farmers and workers in the growing engineering industry which provided a lot of jobs because of the machinery.
1. Building site
Royal Engineers and civilians work together, building the steel frames for Iris huts on a building site in Derbyshire, as part of work to build new towns, almost overnight on October 8, 1942. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
Photo: Keystone
2. Rolls Royce
A production-built, Rolls Royce RB 211 three-shaft turbofan power unit at the Derby factory's Aero Division as used in Lockheed L-1011 TriStars. The fan module is pictured balanced on a Schenck HL50 machine which is unusually large and measures 'unbalance' forces rather than displacement. Pictured taken on January 7, 1971. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)
Photo: Fox Photos
3. Railway works
Workmen carrying bedding into a caravan at the London Midland and Scottish Railway works in Derby in readiness for the early season rush, pictured February 23, 1937. (Photo by Hudson/Getty Images)
Photo: Hudson
4. Controlled explosion
A controlled explosion at a mining safety research station at Harpur Hill, Derbyshire, where a handful of men were fighting continually against the causes of coal mine disasters. Coal dust, under certain conditions is as dangerous as high explosive and these men were experimenting every day to find an effective method of combating the menace. A four foot wide tube to represent a mine shaft was filled with coal dust and purposely exploded, then the burnt out dust known as firedamp, a very poisonous gas, was analysed. More deaths were caused by the gas than the actual explosion. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Photo: Hulton Archive