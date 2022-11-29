4. Controlled explosion

A controlled explosion at a mining safety research station at Harpur Hill, Derbyshire, where a handful of men were fighting continually against the causes of coal mine disasters. Coal dust, under certain conditions is as dangerous as high explosive and these men were experimenting every day to find an effective method of combating the menace. A four foot wide tube to represent a mine shaft was filled with coal dust and purposely exploded, then the burnt out dust known as firedamp, a very poisonous gas, was analysed. More deaths were caused by the gas than the actual explosion. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Photo: Hulton Archive