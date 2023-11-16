1 . Rolls Royce

A production-built, Rolls Royce RB 211 three-shaft turbofan power unit at the Derby factory's Aero Division as used in Lockheed L-1011 TriStars. The fan module is pictured balanced on a Schenck HL50 machine which is unusually large and measures 'unbalance' forces rather than displacement. Pictured taken on January 7, 1971. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: Fox Photos