Derbyshire workers during the last century are pictured in this collection of retro photographs.
These photos provide an insight of how the workforce and workplace has changed over the last century.
Pictured are miners, farmers and workers in the growing engineering industry which provided a lot of jobs because of the machinery.
1. Rolls Royce
A production-built, Rolls Royce RB 211 three-shaft turbofan power unit at the Derby factory's Aero Division as used in Lockheed L-1011 TriStars. The fan module is pictured balanced on a Schenck HL50 machine which is unusually large and measures 'unbalance' forces rather than displacement. Pictured taken on January 7, 1971. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: Fox Photos
2. The Avenue Colliery
The Avenue Colliery in August 1931, set in countryside outside Chesterfield. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: Fox Photos
3. Coal miners
A group of coal miners leaving a mine in Derbyshire on February 1, 1912. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images) Photo: Topical Press Agency
4. Harvest time
The mangold harvest being collected in a field in Derbyshire in April 1945. (Photo by H. Smith/Fox Photos/Getty Images) Photo: H. Smith