19 fantastic retro pictures showing Derbyshire during the 1970s

From Buxton Crescent to Chesterfield boating lake, we take you back to the 1970s in our latest retro picture feature, showing great images of events and places in Derbyshire.
See if you recognise anyone in these rare retro pictures which have been taken from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, Chesterfield museum and our own archives.
1. Follow my leader
Margaret Andrews leads a game of "follow my leader" at the Eagle Youth club, Newbold, Chesterfield during a play scheme on August 9 1971 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
2. High Street
High Street in Chesterfield 1974. Photo: Sheffield Star
3. Retro Chesterfield
South Side Beetwell Street looking West 1977. Photo: Chesterfield Library\county arch
4. Buxton FC
Buxton FC's Cheshire League winning side waiting for a decision from the referee on whether they could play Altrincham in the FA Trophy in 1973. Surprisingly the referee needed two inspections to make his decision just forty minutes before kick off. Unhappy Buxton officials claimed the pitch was fine and played a training match on it to make the point. A special train run for the visitors had already arrived and took two hours to turn round. Photo: Alan Swift