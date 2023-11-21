19 fantastic retro pictures showing Derbyshire during the 1970s

4 . Buxton FC

Buxton FC's Cheshire League winning side waiting for a decision from the referee on whether they could play Altrincham in the FA Trophy in 1973. Surprisingly the referee needed two inspections to make his decision just forty minutes before kick off. Unhappy Buxton officials claimed the pitch was fine and played a training match on it to make the point. A special train run for the visitors had already arrived and took two hours to turn round. Photo: Alan Swift