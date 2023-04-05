News you can trust since 1855
18 fantastic pictures showing Chesterfield, the Peak District and Derbyshire during the eighties

We’ve taken another look back to the eighties with some great pictures showing how the area has changed over the years – from town centre shops and places to other local events.

By Brian Eyre
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 12:40 BST

We searched our archive, along with photos from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, to bring you these evocative images, depicting what life was like in Chesterfield and Derbyshire during the eighties – see if you can spot anyone you know.

Emergency teams were called to Staveley Chemicals on the morning of Sunday, 27 June, 1982 after two explosions occurred at the premises. The source of the explosions was a pit containing drums of sulphur trioxide and of oleum

1. Explosion at chemical plant

Emergency teams were called to Staveley Chemicals on the morning of Sunday, 27 June, 1982 after two explosions occurred at the premises. The source of the explosions was a pit containing drums of sulphur trioxide and of oleum Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Filming at Midland Railway in May 1988 for an adaptation of The Rainbow by D.H Lawrence. The series featured Imogen Stubbs as Ursula; other members of the cast included Tom Bell, Kate Buffery, Jon Finch, Martin Wenner, Jane Gurnet, Clare Holman and Eileen Way. It was filmed on location in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

2. The Rainbow

Filming at Midland Railway in May 1988 for an adaptation of The Rainbow by D.H Lawrence. The series featured Imogen Stubbs as Ursula; other members of the cast included Tom Bell, Kate Buffery, Jon Finch, Martin Wenner, Jane Gurnet, Clare Holman and Eileen Way. It was filmed on location in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire. Photo: Johnston Press

Demolition work is carried out on the old Horns Railway Bridge, Chesterfield, once part of a railway viaduct which stradded the main Derby Road, is seen here being removed to make way for the new by-pass in 1984

3. Going, going, gone...

Demolition work is carried out on the old Horns Railway Bridge, Chesterfield, once part of a railway viaduct which stradded the main Derby Road, is seen here being removed to make way for the new by-pass in 1984 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The new library at Windermere Road, in Newbold, Chesterfield opened in 1984

4. Brought to book

The new library at Windermere Road, in Newbold, Chesterfield opened in 1984 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

DerbyshirePeak DistrictChesterfield