How many of these shops do you recall from days gone by?

18 Chesterfield shops you'll remember from yesteryear

The high street is always changing, with big names coming and going, so we’ve had a look back in time to remember local stores we all remember shopping in.

By Phil Bramley
Friday, 27th May 2022, 2:33 pm

We’ve been digging through our archives, along with images from Chesterfield library’s local studies collection, to bring you these great photos of shops you’ll remember from days gone by.

Which ones do you remember best?

1. John Turner

John Turner was a big name in Chesterfield down the years. This image shows their store on Packers Row in the 1900s.

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Madin's

Madin's Music, like Hudson's, was the go-to place for guitars and keyboards. This picture is from 1991

Photo: John Stanley/Chesterfield Library

3. Swallows

J K Swallow was located on the corner of Burlington Street and Packer’s Row. Founded in 1862, the firm was essentially a department store selling house furnishings as well as fabrics and quality ladies’ and gentlemen’s clothing. The business closed in 1970.

Photo: R. Wilsher/Chesterfield Library

4. Charles Dauncy

The Charles Dauncy store on New Betwell Street, 1994

Photo: John Stanley/Chesterfield Library

Chesterfield
