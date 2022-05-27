18 Chesterfield shops you'll remember from yesteryear

We’ve been digging through our archives, along with images from Chesterfield library’s local studies collection, to bring you these great photos of shops you’ll remember from days gone by.
Which ones do you remember best?
1. John Turner
John Turner was a big name in Chesterfield down the years. This image shows their store on Packers Row in the 1900s.
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Madin's
Madin's Music, like Hudson's, was the go-to place for guitars and keyboards. This picture is from 1991
Photo: John Stanley/Chesterfield Library
3. Swallows
J K Swallow was located on the corner of Burlington Street and Packer’s Row. Founded in 1862, the firm was essentially a department store selling house furnishings as well as fabrics and quality ladies’ and gentlemen’s clothing. The business closed in 1970.
Photo: R. Wilsher/Chesterfield Library
4. Charles Dauncy
The Charles Dauncy store on New Betwell Street, 1994
Photo: John Stanley/Chesterfield Library