17 photos to take you back 20 years - to life in Chesterfield in 2003

Where has the last 20 years gone?

In the last two decades so much has changed and yet looking back at these photos it seems to have all gone so quickly.

This collection includes a range of businesses and sporting moments as well as a royal visit by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Nationally 2003 saw young men copying Becks and his hairstyle at the time, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Dawson’s Creek ended, S Club split after four years at the top of the pop charts and 2003 gave us the beginnings of two British comedy classics in Peep Show and Little Britain.

In Chesterfield The Calendar boys launched their fundraiser in aid of the Ashgate Hospice, former Arsenal keeper Bob Wilson at Chesterfield Library to promote his new book in 2003 and The Cadbury Trebor Bassett factory on Brimington Road revealed it would be closing.

1. The Calendar boys The Calendar boys launching their calendar in aid of the Ashgate Hospice at the Bateman's Mill Hotel at Old Tupton. This photo was taken on November 6, 2003 Photo: Dean Atkins

2. Royal visit The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh as they tour Chesterfield's weekly market, meeting stall holders and visitors. The Queen is seen here with the Mayor of Chesterfield on November 14, 2003. Photo: Chris Lawton

3. Queen Elizabeth II tours the weekly market The Queen is seen hanging onto her brolly with two hands in the strong wind during her 'walkabout' in Chesterfield on November 14, 2003. During her visit to the town she opened the town's Magistrate's Court. Photo: Chris Lawton

4. Bob Wilson Former Arsenal keeper Bob Wilson at Chesterfield Library to promote his new book in 2003. Photo: Steve Ellis