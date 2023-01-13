17 photos to take you back 20 years - to life in Chesterfield in 2003
Where has the last 20 years gone?
In the last two decades so much has changed and yet looking back at these photos it seems to have all gone so quickly.
This collection includes a range of businesses and sporting moments as well as a royal visit by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.
Nationally 2003 saw young men copying Becks and his hairstyle at the time, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Dawson’s Creek ended, S Club split after four years at the top of the pop charts and 2003 gave us the beginnings of two British comedy classics in Peep Show and Little Britain.
In Chesterfield The Calendar boys launched their fundraiser in aid of the Ashgate Hospice, former Arsenal keeper Bob Wilson at Chesterfield Library to promote his new book in 2003 and The Cadbury Trebor Bassett factory on Brimington Road revealed it would be closing.