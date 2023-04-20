News you can trust since 1855
17 lost Chesterfield restaurants - looking back at the places where we used to eat, from Begerano's and Berni to Mr C's and Calabria

There has never been a shortage of places to eat out in Chesterfield – whether that’s grabbing a full English at the Friary Grill or enjoying fine-dining with no menu at Buckingham’s.

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 20th Apr 2023, 13:51 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 13:52 BST

Sadly, not all the restaurants where we’ve enjoyed great food are still with us today. We’ve had a look back through our archives to bring you these photos of much-missed eateries from yesteryear.

From steaks and fry-ups to ravioli and chimichangas, here’s what was on the menu in the town over the years...

Bejeranos was considered one of THE plaves to eat in the eighties. The restaurant, which was located inside the former Chesterfield Hotel near the railway station is seen here back in 1986.

1. Bejeranos

Bejeranos was considered one of THE plaves to eat in the eighties. The restaurant, which was located inside the former Chesterfield Hotel near the railway station is seen here back in 1986. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Non Solo Vino was located on Chatsworth Road, at Brampton, near the Morrison's roundabout and offered a range of Italian food and, of course, wine. It's seen here in 2010, while the building is now home to the Little White Dress bridal store.

2. Non Solo Vino

Non Solo Vino was located on Chatsworth Road, at Brampton, near the Morrison's roundabout and offered a range of Italian food and, of course, wine. It's seen here in 2010, while the building is now home to the Little White Dress bridal store. Photo: Roger Nadal

Buckingham's restaurant, on Newbold Road, was a firm favourite for foodies. Famous as 'The Restaurant with One Table’ it opened in 2000 and served it's last dish in 2019 following the sad death of owner and chef Nick Buckingham. It was unique in the town as all customers dined round one table, and there was no menu.

3. Buckingham's

Buckingham's restaurant, on Newbold Road, was a firm favourite for foodies. Famous as 'The Restaurant with One Table’ it opened in 2000 and served it's last dish in 2019 following the sad death of owner and chef Nick Buckingham. It was unique in the town as all customers dined round one table, and there was no menu. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Aubergine Restaurant was based on Sheffield Road was opened in 2011 by Matthew Rushton, who had previously worked with top chef Gordon Ramsey. The restaurant may no longer be with us, but the building is still serving hungry locals as the home to Afat's Grill

4. Aubergine

Aubergine Restaurant was based on Sheffield Road was opened in 2011 by Matthew Rushton, who had previously worked with top chef Gordon Ramsey. The restaurant may no longer be with us, but the building is still serving hungry locals as the home to Afat's Grill Photo: bwj

