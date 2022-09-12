17 archive photos show changing face of West Bars in Chesterfield
From the AGD building and the old multi-storey car park, to Dents the chemist and much-loved shops, West Bars has always been a key part of Chesterfield town centre.
We’ve had a look back through our archive, along with images held by the local studies collection at Chesterfield library, to show you how the area has changed over the decades.
