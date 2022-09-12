News you can trust since 1855
West Bars, Chesterfield

17 archive photos show changing face of West Bars in Chesterfield

From the AGD building and the old multi-storey car park, to Dents the chemist and much-loved shops, West Bars has always been a key part of Chesterfield town centre.

By Phil Bramley
Monday, 12th September 2022, 11:16 am

We’ve had a look back through our archive, along with images held by the local studies collection at Chesterfield library, to show you how the area has changed over the decades.

MORE RETRO IMAGES: 24 pictures to take you back to life in Chesterfield in the eighties

1. Shentall Gardens

This image shows West Bars from Shewtall Gardens. The building in the background is the old Market Place station that used to stand next to the Portland Hotel

Photo: Derbyshire Times

2. Post Office

This image shows West Bars and the Post Office AGD building in 1964

Photo: Chesterfield Library\R Wilsher

3. Church schools parade.

Church schools parade through West Bars

Photo: Chesterfield Library\CH Nadin

4. 1910

Looking towards New Square from West Bars 1910

Photo: Chesterfield Library\CH Nadin

Chesterfield
