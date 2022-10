1. Cheggars played pop

Cheggars played pop and proved the tops when BBC's Superstore came to Chesterfield in January, 1985 Bubbling Keith Chegwin proved a big hit with hundreds of Chesterfield youngsters who braved the cold and occasional snow flurry to greet him. And he led them through a feast of fun and games as the Superstore set up shop outside Chesterfield Town Hall.

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers