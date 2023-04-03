News you can trust since 1855
14 great photos capture what life was like in Chesterfield and Derbyshire in the 1960s

We’ve taken another look back to the 1960s with some great old pictures showing how the area has changed over the decades – from town centre shops to royals visiting Chatsworth and other local events.

By Brian Eyre
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:11 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 16:42 BST

We searched our archive, along with photos from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, to bring you these evocative images, depicting what life was like in Chesterfield and Derbyshire during the swinging sixties – see if you can spot anyone you know.

The Queen at Chatsworth Horse Trials 1969 with the Duchess of Devonshire (left)

1. The Queen at Chatsworth

The Queen at Chatsworth Horse Trials 1969 with the Duchess of Devonshire (left) Photo: Stuart Hastings

New Square in Chesterfield, looking towards Dents 1963

2. New Square

New Square in Chesterfield, looking towards Dents 1963 Photo: Chesterfield Library\John O Cann

Well known Ripley dentist Ron Statham being interviewed by Franklyn Engleman for the Down Your Way programme in 1960

3. Down Your Way

Well known Ripley dentist Ron Statham being interviewed by Franklyn Engleman for the Down Your Way programme in 1960 Photo: George Eyre

Chesterfield FC ground at Saltergate seen in January 1967

4. Bird's eye view of Saltergate

Chesterfield FC ground at Saltergate seen in January 1967 Photo: DT

