13 photos capture what life was like in north Derbyshire in the nineties

We’ve taken another look back to the 1990s with some great old pictures showing how the area has changed over the decades – from town centre shops to fancy dress fun..

By Brian Eyre
Published 29th Mar 2023, 13:41 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 13:42 BST

We searched our archive, along with photos from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, to bring you these evocative images, depicting what life was like in Chesterfield and Derbyshire during the era of Britpop and Cool Britannia – see if you can spot anyone you know.

Chesterfield Pomegranate theatre manager Derek Coleman inspects the auditorium after the venue's refurbishment in 1994. The theatre is undergoing another revamp at the moment, as part of work on Stephenson Memorial Hall.

1. Curtain up at the Pomegranate

Chesterfield Pomegranate theatre manager Derek Coleman inspects the auditorium after the venue's refurbishment in 1994. The theatre is undergoing another revamp at the moment, as part of work on Stephenson Memorial Hall. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Bakewell Carnival raft race contestants paddle for all they're worth back in 1990

2. Messing about on the water

Bakewell Carnival raft race contestants paddle for all they're worth back in 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Pirates of Derbyshire assemble for Waingroves show in 1992

3. To err is human, to arrrr is pirate!

Pirates of Derbyshire assemble for Waingroves show in 1992 Photo: Brian Eyre

New Square, Chesterfield, seen from the Portland hotel in April 1991 - including the town's former fountain on the left.

4. Meet me by the fountain

New Square, Chesterfield, seen from the Portland hotel in April 1991 - including the town's former fountain on the left. Photo: Derbyshire Times

