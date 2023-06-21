11 photos show swimmers making a splash in Derbyshire in years gone by
On a baking hot day in Derbyshire there’s no better way to cool off than taking a dip in a swimming pool.
They are the safest places to swim with no dangers lurking below the surface or currents to sweep you away. Help is at hand should you feel ill or out of your depth and they are great places to make new friends.
Pools are great places for all ages, from water babies learning to swim to golden oldies on an exercise kick.
They host fantastic fundraising feats and offer great facilities for every budding Tom Peaty or Freya Anderson.
Here are some of our favourite pool photos from down the years in Derbyshire.
Page 1 of 3