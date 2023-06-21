News you can trust since 1855
11 photos show swimmers making a splash in Derbyshire in years gone by

On a baking hot day in Derbyshire there’s no better way to cool off than taking a dip in a swimming pool.
By Gay Bolton
Published 21st Jun 2023, 20:52 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 20:53 BST

They are the safest places to swim with no dangers lurking below the surface or currents to sweep you away. Help is at hand should you feel ill or out of your depth and they are great places to make new friends.

Pools are great places for all ages, from water babies learning to swim to golden oldies on an exercise kick.

They host fantastic fundraising feats and offer great facilities for every budding Tom Peaty or Freya Anderson.

Here are some of our favourite pool photos from down the years in Derbyshire.

Swim fun in Hathersage, Chesterfield and Eckington, pictured clockwise from top.

1. Collage Maker-21-Jun-2023-06-06-PM-3755.jpg

Swim fun in Hathersage, Chesterfield and Eckington, pictured clockwise from top. Photo: National World

Clay Cross girls Abbie Barlow, Georgia Patilla and Sophie Patilla, left to right, raise £434.90 in a sponsored swim for Haiti.

2. 2010

Clay Cross girls Abbie Barlow, Georgia Patilla and Sophie Patilla, left to right, raise £434.90 in a sponsored swim for Haiti. Photo: Bernard Jones

Water babies session held at Alfreton Park School's swimming pool.

3. 2006

Water babies session held at Alfreton Park School's swimming pool. Photo: Brian Eyre

Children have fun at Matlock Lido during the Master Blast session.

4. 2007

Children have fun at Matlock Lido during the Master Blast session. Photo: Paul Robinson

