Canine chums are smart, comforting and make devoted pets in return for food, love and a cosy home.
For those who are struggling with sight or hearing loss, dogs are their owners’ eyes or ears.
We’ve raided our archives to find our favourite doggy photos. Can spot anyone you know among them?
1. Dance partner
Dancing dog Billy with owner Beth Lee in Chesterfield in 2007.
Photo: Rebecca Havercroft
2. Top honour
Wendy Bowering, of Great Longstone, with Flo won an award at Crufts in 2007.
Photo: Bernard Jones
3. Take a bow-wow
Jessica Sharatt, left, and Charlotte Noakes with Sandy after Chesterfield Operatic Society put out a call for a dog to appear in their show in 2007.
Photo: Bernard Jones
4. Trend-setters
Julie Clifford (left) with Blossom and Sarah Green with Summer promoted the Petwise dog fashion show in Chesterfield in 2006.
Photo: Bernard Jones