Spot anyone you know in these adorable photos?

11 adorable Derbyshire retro doggy pictures - as Crufts 2022 took place this week

Dogs are man’s best friends as the well-trained contenders at this year’s televised Crufts have shown.

By Gay Bolton
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 2:25 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 2:29 pm

Canine chums are smart, comforting and make devoted pets in return for food, love and a cosy home.

For those who are struggling with sight or hearing loss, dogs are their owners’ eyes or ears.

We’ve raided our archives to find our favourite doggy photos. Can spot anyone you know among them?

1. Dance partner

Dancing dog Billy with owner Beth Lee in Chesterfield in 2007.

Photo: Rebecca Havercroft

2. Top honour

Wendy Bowering, of Great Longstone, with Flo won an award at Crufts in 2007.

Photo: Bernard Jones

3. Take a bow-wow

Jessica Sharatt, left, and Charlotte Noakes with Sandy after Chesterfield Operatic Society put out a call for a dog to appear in their show in 2007.

Photo: Bernard Jones

4. Trend-setters

Julie Clifford (left) with Blossom and Sarah Green with Summer promoted the Petwise dog fashion show in Chesterfield in 2006.

Photo: Bernard Jones

