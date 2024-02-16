100 years of great Derbyshire retro pictures from Chesterfield, Buxton, Bakewell to Codnor, Swanwick, Ironville

With events from Chesterfield to Buxton, Bakewell and Codnor, Swanwick, Ironville and more, these images show schools, changing streets and royal visits across the towns and villages of Derbyshire.
See if you recognise anyone in these rare bygone pictures from our archives and Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection and Chesterfield museum.
Chesterfield marketplace is filled with people for the visit of the Prince and Princess of Wales, November 1981. Photo: Sheffield Star
Chesterfield Carnival Queen (Evelyn Fox) and attendants at the Midland Station in 1935 on their way to Queen’s Park for the crowning of the Queen ceremony.. Image: Derbyshire Times Photo: Derbyshire Times\Chesterfield Library
Chesterfield gas works building, circa 1890. Photo: Chesterfield Library\Seamon and Sons
Cavendish Street. Chesterfield, with the Regal theatre. 1930’s Photo: Chesterfield Museum