News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

100 years of great Derbyshire retro pictures from Chesterfield, Buxton, Bakewell to Codnor, Swanwick, Ironville

See what caught the eye of photographers over the last 100 years in these brilliant pictures of life in Derbyshire.
By Brian Eyre
Published 16th Feb 2024, 16:47 GMT

With events from Chesterfield to Buxton, Bakewell and Codnor, Swanwick, Ironville and more, these images show schools, changing streets and royal visits across the towns and villages of Derbyshire.

See if you recognise anyone in these rare bygone pictures from our archives and Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection and Chesterfield museum.

Chesterfield marketplace is filled with people for the visit of the Prince and Princess of Wales, November 1981.

1. Derbyshire retro

Chesterfield marketplace is filled with people for the visit of the Prince and Princess of Wales, November 1981. Photo: Sheffield Star

Photo Sales
Chesterfield Carnival Queen (Evelyn Fox) and attendants at the Midland Station in 1935 on their way to Queen’s Park for the crowning of the Queen ceremony.. Image: Derbyshire Times

2. Derbyshire retro

Chesterfield Carnival Queen (Evelyn Fox) and attendants at the Midland Station in 1935 on their way to Queen’s Park for the crowning of the Queen ceremony.. Image: Derbyshire Times Photo: Derbyshire Times\Chesterfield Library

Photo Sales
Chesterfield gas works building, circa 1890.

3. Derbyshire retro

Chesterfield gas works building, circa 1890. Photo: Chesterfield Library\Seamon and Sons

Photo Sales
Cavendish Street. Chesterfield, with the Regal theatre. 1930’s

4. Derbyshire retro

Cavendish Street. Chesterfield, with the Regal theatre. 1930’s Photo: Chesterfield Museum

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page