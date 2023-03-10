100 years of factory work in Chesterfield is showcased in 13 retro photos
Factories in Chesterfield have employed thousands of workers down the years.
Many families will have relatives who have worked at Bryan Donkins, Tube Investments, Dema Glass,Trebor Bassett, Markham Engineering.
Those big-name businesses may have disappeared from town now but recollections of team work and enduring friendship remain for their employees.
Here’s a look back at factories in Chesterfield over the past century.
