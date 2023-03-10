News you can trust since 1855
100 years of factory work in Chesterfield is showcased in 13 retro photos

Factories in Chesterfield have employed thousands of workers down the years.

By Gay Bolton
13 hours ago

Many families will have relatives who have worked at Bryan Donkins, Tube Investments, Dema Glass,Trebor Bassett, Markham Engineering.

Those big-name businesses may have disappeared from town now but recollections of team work and enduring friendship remain for their employees.

Here’s a look back at factories in Chesterfield over the past century.

St George's Works soda factory on Knifesmithgate in 1899.

1. Factory focus

Photo: Submitted

Masons cigarettes factory was housed in Spital Mill at the turn of the 20th century.

2. Factory focus

Photo: Nadins

ICI staff at Peveril Estate, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield. The factory closed in July 1957.

3. Factory focus

Photo: Submitted

Canteen staff serving workers at Trebor Bassett. Do you recognise anyone on the photo or know what year the photo was taken?

4. Factory focus

Photo: Submitted

