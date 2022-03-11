10 photos from our archive show Derbyshire's little green-fingered growers over the years

Budding Charlie Dimmocks and Alan Titchmarshes have been hard at work over the years to plant bulbs and sow seeds for a bright future.
We’ve dug deep into our archives to find our favourite photos of little green-fingered growers.
1. Charity effort
Children from Charlotte nursery and infants school in Ilkeston plant daffodils to raise money for Marie Curie Cancer Care in 2009.
Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Team work
Matlock's StJoseph's Catholic Primary School pupils Ciaran Healy, Charlotte Haworth, Chloe Brown, Oliver Grant, Thomas Dunne-Wragg and Declan Farrand are joined by members of the Matlock Civic Society to plant crocus and daffodil bulbs outside their school in 2019.
Photo: Paul Robinson
3. Spade work
Elie Walker, Eldon Poole, Theresa Raybould and Megan Saunt prepare the ground ready for planting at Poolsbrook School in 2006.
Photo: Terry Walden
4. Pupils' support
Chance Cunningham Ward and Jake Doick are among the Ilkeston Granby Junior school pupils and teachers helping Erewash Borough Council parks staff plant 1,000 crocus bulbs in 2006.
Photo: Lindsay Colbourne