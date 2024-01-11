News you can trust since 1855
Happy staff and pupils at schools in Calow, Dronfield and Bakewell, clockwise from top.Happy staff and pupils at schools in Calow, Dronfield and Bakewell, clockwise from top.
10 of the best photo memories of teachers and dinner ladies at Derbyshire schools during the noughties

School days are the happiest days of your life – and it’s the staff who make them.
By Gay Bolton
Published 11th Jan 2024, 13:21 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 15:40 GMT

Heads and teachers, caretakers and dinner ladies have all played cital roles in making children feel welcome from the moment they stepped into the academic world.

We’ve raided the archives to find our favourite photos. Can you spot anyone you know among them?

Steve Lawrence, teacher at Old Hall Primary School, Brampton, Chesterield recieved a cricket award from Mike Gatting in 2008. Pupils Chistopher Thompson, left and Jordan Reynolds helped celebrate his success.

1. Great result

Steve Lawrence, teacher at Old Hall Primary School, Brampton, Chesterield recieved a cricket award from Mike Gatting in 2008. Pupils Chistopher Thompson, left and Jordan Reynolds helped celebrate his success. Photo: Bernard Jones

Hady school teacher Judith Sensecall retired after 32 years. She is pictured with Lauren Andrews, Kyle Perrins and Katherine Andrews who were all 10 when this photo was taken in 2006.

2. Rosy retirement

Hady school teacher Judith Sensecall retired after 32 years. She is pictured with Lauren Andrews, Kyle Perrins and Katherine Andrews who were all 10 when this photo was taken in 2006. Photo: Terry Walden

David Mayo-Braiden, headteacher at Newbold C of E School, Chesterfield supervises Andrew Basson and Emily Lister in their lantern making in 2007.

3. Shining light

David Mayo-Braiden, headteacher at Newbold C of E School, Chesterfield supervises Andrew Basson and Emily Lister in their lantern making in 2007. Photo: Terry Walden

The Ofsted report was cause for celebration at Holmesdale Infants School in Dronfield in 2007. Lewis Copley-Dunn, Evie Black, Gillie Oldfield, Shalea Lamb and Emily Lawton are pictured from the left.

4. Success story

The Ofsted report was cause for celebration at Holmesdale Infants School in Dronfield in 2007. Lewis Copley-Dunn, Evie Black, Gillie Oldfield, Shalea Lamb and Emily Lawton are pictured from the left. Photo: Terry Walden

