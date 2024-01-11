10 of the best photo memories of teachers and dinner ladies at Derbyshire schools during the noughties

School days are the happiest days of your life – and it’s the staff who make them.
Heads and teachers, caretakers and dinner ladies have all played cital roles in making children feel welcome from the moment they stepped into the academic world.
We’ve raided the archives to find our favourite photos. Can you spot anyone you know among them?
1. Great result
Steve Lawrence, teacher at Old Hall Primary School, Brampton, Chesterield recieved a cricket award from Mike Gatting in 2008. Pupils Chistopher Thompson, left and Jordan Reynolds helped celebrate his success. Photo: Bernard Jones
2. Rosy retirement
Hady school teacher Judith Sensecall retired after 32 years. She is pictured with Lauren Andrews, Kyle Perrins and Katherine Andrews who were all 10 when this photo was taken in 2006. Photo: Terry Walden
3. Shining light
David Mayo-Braiden, headteacher at Newbold C of E School, Chesterfield supervises Andrew Basson and Emily Lister in their lantern making in 2007. Photo: Terry Walden
4. Success story
The Ofsted report was cause for celebration at Holmesdale Infants School in Dronfield in 2007. Lewis Copley-Dunn, Evie Black, Gillie Oldfield, Shalea Lamb and Emily Lawton are pictured from the left. Photo: Terry Walden