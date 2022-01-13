What were your memories of 2007 in Chesterfield?
10 memorable photos to take you back to Chesterfield in 2007

Two dramatic incidents happened in Chesterfield 15 years ago.

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 1:57 pm
Updated Thursday, 13th January 2022, 2:30 pm

A flash flood saw town shops closed, cars abandoned and people wading waist-high through water.

And in that same year, the roof of Somerfield supermarket in the precinct caught fire.

But there were also plenty of happy memories of 2007 as our archive photos show.

1. Green fingers

Chesterfield In Bloom overall winner Malcolm Smith in his front garden with his daughter Zoe Hudd.

Photo: JPIMedia

2. Fashion statement

Charis Oliver-Hobley models one of the creations in Chesterfield College fashion show.

Photo: Marisa Cashill

3. Store blaze

The roof of Somerfields store on fire in this photo contributed by staff at Bothams Mitchell Slaney estate Agents

Photo: Submitted

4. Peak performance

Steve Jones, Remploy Healthcare's general manager, based at the company's factory on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, raised more than £3,000 for children's charities by climbing to the top of the world's highest active volcano.

Photo: [email protected]

