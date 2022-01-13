10 memorable photos to take you back to Chesterfield in 2007

A flash flood saw town shops closed, cars abandoned and people wading waist-high through water.
And in that same year, the roof of Somerfield supermarket in the precinct caught fire.
But there were also plenty of happy memories of 2007 as our archive photos show.
1. Green fingers
Chesterfield In Bloom overall winner Malcolm Smith in his front garden with his daughter Zoe Hudd.
Photo: JPIMedia
2. Fashion statement
Charis Oliver-Hobley models one of the creations in Chesterfield College fashion show.
Photo: Marisa Cashill
3. Store blaze
The roof of Somerfields store on fire in this photo contributed by staff at Bothams Mitchell Slaney estate Agents
Photo: Submitted
4. Peak performance
Steve Jones, Remploy Healthcare's general manager, based at the company's factory on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, raised more than £3,000 for children's charities by climbing to the top of the world's highest active volcano.
Photo: [email protected]