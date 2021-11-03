Why you might hear more fireworks on November 4th - Diwali 2021 in Derbyshire

Diwali

Roughly translated as “Row or series of lights” in Sanskrit, Diwali is a major religious event not just in Derbyshire, but in the world as a whole.

Diwali 2021 will take place on November 4th this year, though it is not bound by the Gregorian calendar, so this date changes every year. For example, last year it took place on November 14th, while next year in 2022 it will occur on October 24th.

As mentioned, it isn’t a celebration that is only celebrated by a single religion. Diwali is celebrated by Sikhs, Hindus, Jains and certain branches of Buddhists (mainly Newar Buddhists, originating from Nepal).

Such a collaboration is rare between major religions. It is speculated that Diwali is an amalgamation of harvest celebrations in ancient India, though the religions have their own interpretation of the event regardless.

For instance, Hindus themselves have several different ways of explaining the day’s significance. Some believe that the day originally marked 14 years after Rama triumphed over the powers of evil (in this case, the island king Ravana, according to Ramayana).

Meanwhile, Sikhs generally celebrate Bandi Chhor Divas, in which they laud the release of Guru Hargobind (the sixth Guru of Sikhs) from Gwalior Fort by Emperor Jahangir in either 1611 or 1612. The accepted date upon which Guru Hargobind was released is currently unclear.

The main consistent factor between these differing interpretations is the victory of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

The occasion itself spans over the course of five days, in which Hindus, Sikhs and Jains use candles, lanterns and small oil lamps known as diyas to light up their homes. The third day of Diwali coincides with the darkest night in that month of the lunar calendar, when the lights are needed most.

Additionally, some Hindus make take an oil bath at the beginning of each day in Diwali.

It’s an event of togetherness and bonding, where you will celebrate with your family and the wider community. They may exchange gifts as a token of friendship, too.