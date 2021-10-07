What is Navaratri? Hindu festival in 2021
The Hindu festival of Navaratri is currently underway – but what’s it all about?
Navaratri, which translates as “nine nights” in Sanskrit, is a Hindu celebration that spans (you guessed it) nine days around September and October.
The religious event will begin today, on October 7th, and will conclude on October 15th. However, as Navaratri is not bound by the Gregorian calendar, it has a different date each year. In 2022, it will take place from September 26th to October 5th. It always takes place around the autumnal months, during the harvest season.
Navaratri represents the triumph of good over evil in Hindu culture. It most commonly celebrates Durga’s victory over the evil buffalo demon Mahishasura, but some southern Indian states may celebrate Kali’s defeat of Mahishasura instead of Durga. Hindu culture is very expansive – there are many different ways of celebrating Navaratri.
What takes place during Navaratri?
Traditionally, Hindus worship nine different Gods over the span of the nine days. Each day also has its own specific colour.
The Gods worshipped on each day, along with the corresponding colour, are as follows:
Day 1: Shailaputri – Grey
Day 2: Brahmacharini – Orange
Day 3: Chandraghanta – White
Day 4: Kushmanda – Red
Day 5: Skandamata – Blue
Day 6: Katyayani – Yellow
Day 7: Kaalaratri – Green
Day 8: Mahagauri – Peacock Green
Day 9: Siddhidatri – Purple
On the final day, knowledge and personal identity is celebrated. For example, farmers may celebrate their equipment and livestock, while soldiers will rejoice over and thank their armament. This tradition is most commonly observed in, but is not exclusive to, southern parts of India. This is in respect to Saraswati, the Hindu goddess of knowledge and the arts.
Preparations for Diwali (the festival of lights) will also commence on the last day of Navaratri, which will begin 20 days after its conclusion.
The legends of Navaratru will be recited throughout the occasion, as well as acted out, depending on the subculture. Passages from their holy scriptures will also be read out in a jubilant fashion. Singing and dancing is also something that is generally observed on Navaratru.
Some Hindu cultures may also mark the festival with an animal sacrifice (usually a goat), although it should be noted that this is an uncommon practice in modern times. This is to represent the slaying of Mahishasura, the buffalo demon.
Instead of an animal sacrifice, some Hindus instead elect to make an offering of vegetarian food at a temple to their Gods and Goddesses, or may simply conduct a symbolic sacrifice.
The most devoted Hindus may choose to fast over the course of the nine days. At the celebration’s conclusion, a statue built to represent all that is evil will be destroyed or removed in some way. Some branches of Hinduism may submerge the statue in a large body of water, while others choose to burn it. This represents the failure of evil and the success of good, harkening back to the event’s origins.