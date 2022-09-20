News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Chesterfield in the 1950s
Chesterfield in the 1950s

What Chesterfield looked like when Queen Elizabeth II first came to the throne

At a time of reflection on Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign, we have been searching our picture archives for images of Chesterfield from the time she first took to the throne in the early 1950s. Here are some of the images captured on film seven decades ago.

By Brian Eyre
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 2:55 pm
Updated Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 2:57 pm

Some of the sights are familiar to this day, others less so.

MORE NOSTALGIA: 25 photos to take you back to Chesterfield in the seventies

Pictures have come from our own archives, along with images from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection.

1. Bryan Donkins

One of the town's major employers, this image shows Bryan Donkins works in 1952.

Photo: Chesterfield Library\R Wilsher

Photo Sales

2. Market

This 1950s vierw of Chesterfield town centre shows shops and the corner of the market

Photo: R Wilsher

Photo Sales

3. Industry

The view from Tube Works chimney looking north over Bryan Donkins works in the 1950s.

Photo: Chesterfield Library\JohnOCannam

Photo Sales

4. Hasland Hall

Hasland Hall 1950s

Photo: Chesterfield Library\Nadin

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldNostalgia
Next Page
Page 1 of 5