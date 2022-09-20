What Chesterfield looked like when Queen Elizabeth II first came to the throne
At a time of reflection on Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign, we have been searching our picture archives for images of Chesterfield from the time she first took to the throne in the early 1950s. Here are some of the images captured on film seven decades ago.
By Brian Eyre
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 2:55 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 2:57 pm
Some of the sights are familiar to this day, others less so.
MORE NOSTALGIA: 25 photos to take you back to Chesterfield in the seventies
Pictures have come from our own archives, along with images from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection.
Page 1 of 5