Watch: Our town through time - a brief history of Chesterfield's Winding Wheel

In this new short series, we asked the respected local historian Philip Riden to pick out some of the town’s heritage hotspots and share his insights on how the Chesterfield of today was built brick by brick.

The grade II listed theatre on Holywell Street is a place where the community comes together in many different ways, from stage shows and conferences to ballroom dances and weddings.

The Wheel has occasionally wobbled as time passed, falling into disuse and disrepair, but its stained-glass dome remains, bringing fresh colour and light to the everyday as Chesterfield’s showpiece venue.

Philip said: “The Winding Wheel was built in the early 1920s as the Odeon cinema, or the Picture House, and was by far the most elegant of Chesterfield’s three traditional cinemas. It was extended around 1930 with the additional ballroom and restaurant which many people will remember.

“After it closed as a cinema, it was bought by the council. They have adapted it into a more flexible performance area, conference venue and what have you.

“It was called the Winding Wheel in commemoration of the town’s connection with the coal industry.

“The building is one of many in the town centre built in the 1920s with timber framing to the main façade, although less elaborate than some buildings of that sort.”

