Watch: Our town through time - a brief history of Chesterfield's Royal Oak pub

In this new short series, we asked the respected local historian Philip Riden to pick out some of the town’s heritage hotspots and share his insights on how the Chesterfield of today was built brick by brick.

The town centre’s oldest pub is the last survivor of dozens once found in the Shambles, and its reputation as one of the most haunted buildings in Chesterfield is testament to the many lives that have passed through its doors.

The grade II listed building is thought to date back to 1684 but the earliest record confirming its use as a pub comes several decades later.

The Royal Oak has recently reopened under new ownership, with many layers of decoration stripped away to begin a fresh chapter in its long history.

Though there are features which suggest even earlier periods of English architecture, appearances can be deceiving. However, the assembled components reveal their own truths about how Chesterfield’s townscape has been reimagined again and again.

Philip said: “The Royal Oak is one of those buildings in Chesterfield which is always deemed to be historic, and around which as much myth and legend has grown up as real history.

“The facts of the matter, as far as anyone can establish, are that the brick-built part of the pub has been a pub since 1772.

“The timber frame section was put together, I suspect, from remnants of other timber-framed buildings in the Shambles that were being demolished around the same date.

“It was put together around 1900, and heavily restored. The core of it probably is a 16th century box-framed building but it wasn’t a pub. It wasn’t an old inn. The building was being used as two butcher shops in the 1840s. It was only added to the Royal Oak later on.

“The building has, for many years, had a plaque on one side of proclaiming it has some connection with the Knights Templar, which is complete nonsense, I’m afraid – but nonetheless it’s a well worn and popular story in Chesterfield.

“What you’re looking at, in fact, is an 18th century brick-built pub with an early 20th century timber-framed addition.”

