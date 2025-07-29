Watch: Our town through time - a brief history of Chesterfield's Portland Hotel

In this occasional series, we asked the respected local historian Philip Riden to pick out some of the town’s heritage hotspots and share his insights on how the Chesterfield of today was built brick by brick.

Since the time of George Stephenson in the mid-19th century Chesterfield has a proud history of railway development, as one of the urban epicentres of the mining, stone and manufacturing industries which powered Derbyshire’s economy.

But much like the abandoned 21st century plans to link the town with HS2, there have been just as many ambitions which were never fully realised, switch points which set local life down a different track instead.

A monument to one such ghost train was built by William Stones brewery as a rest stop for weary travellers, and while many have stayed under its roof since, beer has proved a continuous through-line too.

Philip said: “The Portland Hotel on West Bars was built in 1899 as a railway hotel. There’s no sign of a railway there today but it was the terminus of the Lancashire, Derbyshire and East Coast Railway – the railway that famously never reached Lancashire or the east coast.

“It ran from Chesterfield to just outside Lincoln. It was opened around the same time as the hotel and closed in 1951 having been plagued with subsidence.

“The station was built here because it was the headquarters of the railway company. It was by far the grandest of Chesterfield’s three Victorian stations. It stood to the right of the hotel, although the two were designed by different architects.

“After the station closed, it was used as a shop for some years and then demolished in 1973. The hotel survives. Traditionally Chesterfield’s two-star hotel, it’s now a residential Wetherspoons, which has been renovated reasonably faithfully to the original design.”

Our Town Through Time: Portland Hotel and station The Portland Hotel is a popular stop on many a drinker's route through town.

Our Town Through Time: Portland Hotel and station The station around the time of its opening in 1897.

Our Town Through Time: Portland Hotel and station The Market Place Station was demolished in 1973 to make way for a new road.