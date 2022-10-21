Work is continuing at Wingfield Station – thought to be one of the oldest purpose-built railway stations in the world – as part of an ambitious restoration project by architectural experts.

Close to the village of South Wingfield and between the current Midland Main Line stations of Belper and Chesterfield, the Grade II* listed building station has links to railway royalty George and Robert Stephenson and dates back to 1840.

The station was abandoned in the 1960s, however, after becoming a victim of the Beeching cuts – and was left to fall into disrepair.

Work will continue next year to restore the interior of the station.

In 2021, the building was taken over by Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust, who began the painstaking process of restoring the station to its original 19th century condition – with plans to lease it out as office space when completed.

Work to date has included reinstating and repairing the chimneys, repairs to the roof of the station and the parcel shed, internal masonry, creating a new wall plate in the station to replace the 'hidden' one exposed before Christmas and adding new oak lintels. This part of the restoration was funded by Historic England – with the The National Lottery Heritage Fund providing DHBT with the funding to restore the interior next year, along with a programme of research and public events.

The first of these public events will be held in South Wingfield on Monday, November 7 to show what has been done, outline what happens next and detail how people can get involved in helping look after the building.

Peter Milner, DHBT trustee and project lead, said: “Historic England have been extraordinarily generous with their grant to stabilise the building, due to the complications of working next to a mainline railway. We’re now looking forward to restoring the interior of the station to reflect its décor on the day it opened in 1840, thanks to National Lottery players and the Heritage Fund.”

The event on November 7 will be hosted by the Trust and members of the public can meet DHBT trustees, architect James Boon and the South Wingfield Local History Group, who will talk about the research they have undertaken. There will also be information about opportunities for people to get involved in helping to research, write about, lead tours and care for this significant building.