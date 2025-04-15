This retro gallery offers a glimpse back at things we all miss most about Chesterfield – including much-loved shops, pubs and cinemas

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 15th Apr 2025, 13:51 BST
These are some of the places across Chesterfield that are missed most by people living in the town.

So much has changed across Chesterfield over the years, but there are still some things that almost all residents will miss in the town.

A number of Chesterfield’s much-missed venues, landmarks and shops are listed below – which would you most like to see return?

The Odeon closed as a cinema on 19th June 1981. The building lay unused until 1987, when it was purchased by Chesterfield Borough Council.

1. Once-popular cinema

Saltergate is pictured here in October 1993. The historic home of Chesterfield Football Club was in use from 1871 until the club's relocation in July 2010.

2. Chesterfield FC’s much-loved former home

Bryan Donkin Company moved from London to Chesterfield in 1902. By 1931 it covered 14 acres. The Derby Road site closed in June 1999.

3. Bryan Donkin

The old Brampton Brewery in Chesterfield. The town once had three breweries. Brampton closed in the 1950s after 130 years of brewing success.

4. Brampton Brewery

