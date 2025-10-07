So much has changed across Chesterfield over the years, but there are still some things that almost all residents who lived through the 70s, 80s and 90s will remember.
A number of Chesterfield’s much-missed venues, landmarks and shops are listed below – which would you most like to see return?
1. Things that Chesterfield residents will remember from years gone by
This retro gallery looks back at things that everyone will remember if they lived or grew up in Chesterfield during the 70s, 80s and 90s. Photo: Derbyshire Times
2. Bryan Donkin
Bryan Donkin Company moved from London to Chesterfield in 1902. By 1931 it covered 14 acres. The Derby Road site closed in June 1999. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Old bus station
Chesterfield's old bus station, pictured here in the 1980s. Photo: UGC
4. Bradbury Hall
Bradbury Hall was a very well known building dominating the lower Brampton area on Chatsworth Road. It became a bar and restaurant for a number of years and later evolved in to a nightclub. It has since been demolished and a block of flats have been built on the site. Photo: DT