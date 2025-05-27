This is when historic World War Two Dakota aircraft will take to the skies over Derbyshire this summer

By Tom Hardwick
Published 27th May 2025, 15:45 BST
Updated 27th May 2025, 15:53 BST

These are all the details you need ahead of a Derbyshire event that will see a historic World War Two aircraft take to the skies.

Bolsover Gala is taking place on Sunday, June 29 - with the event being held at Hornscroft Park. Those in attendance will be treated to a flypast from a Douglas C-47 Dakota - a military transport aircraft that was used extensively by the Allies during World War Two.

The flypast, weather permitting, will see the Dakota take to the skies above Bolsover at 3.00pm on June 29. The Dakota, which first flew in 1941, was used to transport both troops and cargo - as well as military cargo parachute drops.

The event, organised by the Friends of Bolsover Parks, will offer plenty to keep visitors entertained - including live music and performances.

For more information around the gala or the flypast, contact [email protected].

