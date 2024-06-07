But as times have changed, many historic education buildings in the area became unfit for purpose and were transformed.

Some have remained in operation as education centres while others have been employed for very different purposes – often still serving the community as religious buildings, homes or offices.

A number of the schools on this list were kindly suggested by members of Chesterfield and District Civic Society.

Other former schools, which aren’t pictured, include Staveley’s National School, the first elementary school in Staveley near the church in High Street, and the former Mastin Moor School, which is now a private residence.

Woodthorpe’s village school was built by 7th Duke of Devonshire in 1862, and closed its doors in 2019.

Slightly further afield is the former Apperknowle primary school, on Barrack Road, which shut in 2008 and is now a private residence.

This list does not include former school buildings retained by the county council for educational use, mostly by specialist pupil-support units or for community education.

Chesterfield School (Chesterfield Boys' Grammar School), on Sheffield Road. The buildings of 1846-1925 are now used by Chesterfield College, having been given up by school in 1967. Hurst House, on Abercrombie Street, latterly the school's arts sixth-form building, became an adult education centre in 1967 but has been empty since 2014.

St Helena School (Chesterfield Girls' High School), on Sheffield Road, closed in 1991, and is now Derby University's Chesterfield Campus. Chesterfield and District Civic Society said: "St Helena also occupied St Helen's House on Newbold Road as a sixth-form building (analogous to Hurst House at the boys' school), which is now a mosque."

The civic society says the oldest surviving building belonging to the Catholic schools in Chesterfield (i.e. the predecessors of St Mary's Catholic Academy, Newbold, and its junior school) is now a parish centre.