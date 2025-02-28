Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register offers an annual snapshot of the critical health of England’s most valued historic places, and highlights those most at risk of being lost as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development.
There are 470 sites across the East Midlands that feature in the Register because of concerns about their condition – with Historic England granting £800,870 to repair 15 East Midlands sites during 2023/2024.
Historic England’s Regional Director for the Midlands, Louise Brennan, said: “Heritage is so important to the East Midlands. From our historic cities and towns, to treasured parish churches, windmills, and archaeological monuments, the heritage and character of these places plays a vital role in our society and boosts the regional economy.
“This year, we have seen partners and communities come together to help save the historic buildings and places that need it the most. Together, we can save our places and find new ways to enjoy the heritage that people value so much.”
1. Heritage sites at risk in 2025
These are some of Derbyshire’s heritage sites that are at risk of falling into ruin in 2025. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. St Mary’s Church, Wirksworth
Historic England said: “This early English church has been restored twice, but by 2019, the aged roof coverings were defective and actively leaking. A National Lottery Heritage Fund grant was awarded in early 2020 for the replacement of the nave roof coverings. The work was completed in summer 2020, alongside the replacement of the north transept roof tiles. The Parochial Church Council are maintaining other roofs. The below ground drainage is thought to be problematic and supporters are working hard to raise funds for ongoing maintenance and repairs.” Photo: Photo © Jonathan Billinger (cc-by-sa/2.0)
3. Brampton Manor, Chesterfield
The late 16th century/early 17th century barn at Brampton Manor is in very bad condition, after multiple slate failures allowed water to penetrate the roof. A Historic England spokesperson said: “The barn suffered vehicle damage in 2019. Planning permission granted in December 2021 for the residential conversion of the adjacent grade II pub/restaurant. This includes conditions requiring the repair of the barn, which will be sympathetically converted to garages. These repair works have not yet commenced.” There is also an early 18th century gazebo on the site, with a stone slated 'fish scale' roof. The ground floor is used for storage. The upper floor has suffered significant graffiti and some of the ceiling boarding is missing or otherwise defective. Slating appears to be in fair condition, but the building is periodically infested with ivy. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Old Bolsover Conservation Area, Bolsover
The Old Bolsover Conservation Area in Bolsover town was described as being in very bad condition - with the area deteriorating rather than improving according to Historic England. Photo: Brian Eyre
