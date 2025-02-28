3 . Brampton Manor, Chesterfield

The late 16th century/early 17th century barn at Brampton Manor is in very bad condition, after multiple slate failures allowed water to penetrate the roof. A Historic England spokesperson said: “The barn suffered vehicle damage in 2019. Planning permission granted in December 2021 for the residential conversion of the adjacent grade II pub/restaurant. This includes conditions requiring the repair of the barn, which will be sympathetically converted to garages. These repair works have not yet commenced.” There is also an early 18th century gazebo on the site, with a stone slated 'fish scale' roof. The ground floor is used for storage. The upper floor has suffered significant graffiti and some of the ceiling boarding is missing or otherwise defective. Slating appears to be in fair condition, but the building is periodically infested with ivy. Photo: Brian Eyre