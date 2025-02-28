2 . Former NEDDC offices, Saltergate

The old North East Derbyshire District Council officers have stood empty on Saltergate for several years. In July 2021, Homes by Holmes were granted planning permission to convert the building into apartments - but work never started on site and conditional permission lapsed three years later. A further application to build 18 flats on the car park to the rear of the building was rejected by Chesterfield Borough Council in November 2023. As of February 2025, James Holmes, the founder of Homes by Holmes, has again been granted prior approval to change the use of the building. Photo: Brian Eyre