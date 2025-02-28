A series of Chesterfield eyesores have been demolished or redeveloped in recent years – but a number of grotty buildings remain in place across the town.
Some of the town’s most prominent and historic buildings currently stand empty, but there are hopes that some of these sites will be redeveloped in the future – including the former Eyres building on Holywell Street and the old North East Derbyshire District Council (NEDDC) offices on Saltergate.
The full gallery of grotty buildings can be found below – which place on this list you most like to see restored to its former glory?
These are some of the grottiest buildings across Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Former NEDDC offices, Saltergate
The old North East Derbyshire District Council officers have stood empty on Saltergate for several years. In July 2021, Homes by Holmes were granted planning permission to convert the building into apartments - but work never started on site and conditional permission lapsed three years later. A further application to build 18 flats on the car park to the rear of the building was rejected by Chesterfield Borough Council in November 2023. As of February 2025, James Holmes, the founder of Homes by Holmes, has again been granted prior approval to change the use of the building. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Eyres, Holywell Street
Eyres of Chesterfield ceased trading in April 2022 after 147 years – failing to secure the “critical funding” needed to survive. It was later revealed that the business faced a £2.4m shortfall – with customers and HMRC among those owed money. Last month, however, an application was submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council for planning consent to develop the building - meaning it could be brought back into use if the plans are approved. Photo: Brian Eyre