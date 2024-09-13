These great photos show what life was like in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire back in the 1970s and 80s

We’ve searched our archives to bring you these fantastic black and white photos showing how much life has changed in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire down the decades.

From the miners’ strike and collieries, to canals, villages and long lost buildings, these images take us back to the way we were 40 and 50 years ago.

See how much local life has changed down the decades in these images taken from our archives, Chesterfield library and Chesterfield museum.

At the Chesterfield Goldwell Rooms, youngsters from the families of striking miners attended a giant Christmas Party in December, 1984 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Ireland colliery, Staveley, 1974. Photo: Sheffield Star

Bolsover colliery NUM vote. The ballet held in a bus shelter at the colliery gates because the union was not officially recognised in the pit. Photo: Sheffield Star

Heanor cinema, which closed in June 1983. Photo: George Eyre

