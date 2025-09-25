These 15 photos offer a glimpse back at some of Chesterfield and Derbyshire’s lost schools – bringing back fond memories for generations of pupils

By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Sep 2025, 10:52 BST
This photo gallery will bring back memories for pupils who attended schools across Chesterfield and Derbyshire that have since been lost.

Schools are the lifeblood of communities across Derbyshire, but as times have changed, many in the area became unfit for purpose and were transformed.

Some have remained in operation as education centres while others have been employed for very different purposes – often still serving the community as religious buildings, homes or offices.

A number of the schools on this list were kindly suggested by members of Chesterfield and District Civic Society.

Other former schools, which aren’t pictured, include Staveley’s National School, the first elementary school in Staveley near the church in High Street, and the former Mastin Moor School, which is now a private residence.

Woodthorpe’s village school was built by 7th Duke of Devonshire in 1862, and closed its doors in 2019.

Slightly further afield is the former Apperknowle primary school, on Barrack Road, which shut in 2008 and is now a private residence.

A gallery of pictures that show some of the county’s lost schools can be found below – which does not include former school buildings retained by the county council for educational use, mostly by specialist pupil-support units or for community education.

These photos look back at some of the lost schools across the county.

St Helena School (Chesterfield Girls’ High School), on Sheffield Road, closed in 1991, and is now Derby University’s Chesterfield Campus. Chesterfield and District Civic Society said: "St Helena also occupied St Helen’s House on Newbold Road as a sixth-form building (analogous to Hurst House at the boys’ school), which is now a mosque."

St Helena School (Chesterfield Girls’ High School), on Sheffield Road, closed in 1991, and is now Derby University’s Chesterfield Campus. Chesterfield and District Civic Society said: "St Helena also occupied St Helen’s House on Newbold Road as a sixth-form building (analogous to Hurst House at the boys’ school), which is now a mosque." Photo: Submitted

The civic society says the oldest surviving building belonging to the Catholic schools in Chesterfield (i.e. the predecessors of St Mary’s Catholic Academy, Newbold, and its junior school) is now a parish centre.

The civic society says the oldest surviving building belonging to the Catholic schools in Chesterfield (i.e. the predecessors of St Mary’s Catholic Academy, Newbold, and its junior school) is now a parish centre. Photo: Brian Eyre

The former all-age school in the village, later boys’ secondary modern school, is now flats.

The former all-age school in the village, later boys’ secondary modern school, is now flats. Photo: Brian Eyre

