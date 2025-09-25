Schools are the lifeblood of communities across Derbyshire, but as times have changed, many in the area became unfit for purpose and were transformed.

Some have remained in operation as education centres while others have been employed for very different purposes – often still serving the community as religious buildings, homes or offices.

A number of the schools on this list were kindly suggested by members of Chesterfield and District Civic Society.

Other former schools, which aren’t pictured, include Staveley’s National School, the first elementary school in Staveley near the church in High Street, and the former Mastin Moor School, which is now a private residence.

Woodthorpe’s village school was built by 7th Duke of Devonshire in 1862, and closed its doors in 2019.

Slightly further afield is the former Apperknowle primary school, on Barrack Road, which shut in 2008 and is now a private residence.

A gallery of pictures that show some of the county’s lost schools can be found below – which does not include former school buildings retained by the county council for educational use, mostly by specialist pupil-support units or for community education.

St Helena School, Chesterfield St Helena School (Chesterfield Girls' High School), on Sheffield Road, closed in 1991, and is now Derby University's Chesterfield Campus. Chesterfield and District Civic Society said: "St Helena also occupied St Helen's House on Newbold Road as a sixth-form building (analogous to Hurst House at the boys' school), which is now a mosque."

Catholic School, Queen Street, Chesterfield The civic society says the oldest surviving building belonging to the Catholic schools in Chesterfield (i.e. the predecessors of St Mary's Catholic Academy, Newbold, and its junior school) is now a parish centre.

Former all-age school, Brimington The former all-age school in the village, later boys' secondary modern school, is now flats.