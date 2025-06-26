Test whether you’re really from Chesterfield with 13 things that only people from the town will understand and remember

From hearing the shout of "pound a bag" in the market to knowing ‘the donut’ is more than just a fried snack, Chesterfield really isn't like anywhere else in the country, or the world.
These are 13 things that people from the town will understand and remember, that will make little sense to people who do not know Chesterfield well.
You can test yourself and see whether you’re really from Chesterfield below.
1. Are you really from Chesterfield?
These are 13 things that any real Chesterfield resident will understand and remember. Photo: Derbyshire Times
2. Eaten (or attempted!) a 'Pisces special' after a night out
What is a Pisces special you may ask? Well it was wonderful concoction of mashed potato and cheese and perfect after a night of drinking. The dish was popular at the Pisces takeaway for three decades and has been commemorated on a t-shirt here: https://dirtystopouts.com/products/pisces-special-unisex-fit-t-shirt-various-colours Photo: Neil Anderson and Carl Flint
3. Walked through or parked at 'The Donut'
Ah the famous Holywell Cross car park - not that anyone ever calls it that Photo: JPIMedia
4. Fallen on the cobbles (while drunk or otherwise!)
The cobbles around Chesterfield look great but can be hard to navigate at any time of the day Photo: Brian Eyre