Test whether you’re really from Chesterfield with 13 things that only people from the town will understand and remember

By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Jun 2025, 13:07 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 15:01 BST
These are 13 things that will only be understood or remembered by people from Chesterfield.

From hearing the shout of "pound a bag" in the market to knowing ‘the donut’ is more than just a fried snack, Chesterfield really isn't like anywhere else in the country, or the world.

You can test yourself and see whether you’re really from Chesterfield below.

1. Are you really from Chesterfield?

What is a Pisces special you may ask? Well it was wonderful concoction of mashed potato and cheese and perfect after a night of drinking. The dish was popular at the Pisces takeaway for three decades and has been commemorated on a t-shirt here: https://dirtystopouts.com/products/pisces-special-unisex-fit-t-shirt-various-colours

2. Eaten (or attempted!) a 'Pisces special' after a night out

What is a Pisces special you may ask? Well it was wonderful concoction of mashed potato and cheese and perfect after a night of drinking. The dish was popular at the Pisces takeaway for three decades and has been commemorated on a t-shirt here: https://dirtystopouts.com/products/pisces-special-unisex-fit-t-shirt-various-colours Photo: Neil Anderson and Carl Flint

Ah the famous Holywell Cross car park - not that anyone ever calls it that

3. Walked through or parked at 'The Donut'

Ah the famous Holywell Cross car park - not that anyone ever calls it that Photo: JPIMedia

The cobbles around Chesterfield look great but can be hard to navigate at any time of the day

4. Fallen on the cobbles (while drunk or otherwise!)

The cobbles around Chesterfield look great but can be hard to navigate at any time of the day Photo: Brian Eyre

