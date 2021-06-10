Stunning before and after images reveal transformation of Derbyshire world heritage site cottage
Stunning new pictures reveal how a historic Derbyshire cottage – reputedly once visited by Florence Nightingale – has been transformed.
Aqueduct Cottage, a Grade-II listed former two-bedroom family home on the banks of the Cromford Canal near Whatstandwell, had fallen into disrepair over the years.
However, five years ago, a plan was developed to restore and repurpose the cottage in the heart of the Derwent Valley Mills UNESCO world heritage centre – and which was reportedly once visited by Florence Nightingale when she lived at nearby Lea Hurst.
Now, the scaffolding has been taken down, revealing the cottage’s stunning restoration for the first time.
Ron Common, volunteer project manager on behalf of Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, posting on the Friends of Aqueduct Cottage Facebook page, said: “Dreams do come true.
“It’s been five years in the making, but Aqueduct Cottage is finally reborn.
“I’m feeling so so proud of what our team, past and present, has achieved.”
It is planned to develop the cottage into a education and visitor hub, as a gateway to Lea Wood Nature Reserve.