Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, which is leading the restoration, says: "Aqueduct Cottage is ideally suited as a visitor interpretation centre, to tell the story of its history, the former people who lived there, and how these aspects related to a Derwent Valley landscape once put to work for industry but now being managed for people and nature."

Stunning before and after images reveal transformation of Derbyshire world heritage site cottage

Stunning new pictures reveal how a historic Derbyshire cottage – reputedly once visited by Florence Nightingale – has been transformed.

By Jon Ball
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 3:09 pm

Aqueduct Cottage, a Grade-II listed former two-bedroom family home on the banks of the Cromford Canal near Whatstandwell, had fallen into disrepair over the years.

However, five years ago, a plan was developed to restore and repurpose the cottage in the heart of the Derwent Valley Mills UNESCO world heritage centre – and which was reportedly once visited by Florence Nightingale when she lived at nearby Lea Hurst.

Now, the scaffolding has been taken down, revealing the cottage’s stunning restoration for the first time.

Ron Common, volunteer project manager on behalf of Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, posting on the Friends of Aqueduct Cottage Facebook page, said: “Dreams do come true.

“It’s been five years in the making, but Aqueduct Cottage is finally reborn.

“I’m feeling so so proud of what our team, past and present, has achieved.”

It is planned to develop the cottage into a education and visitor hub, as a gateway to Lea Wood Nature Reserve.

Waterside location

The cottage is on the banks of the Cromford Canal, close to where it meets the River Derwent near Lea Bridge, between Cromford and Whatstandwell.

Photo: Friends of Aqueduct Cottage/Ron Common

Gateway to Lea Wood Nature Reserve

On the cottage website, run by the Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, the trust says: "Being a nature conservation charity, DWT is interested in making use of the building for the purposes of education and as a gateway to the Lea Wood Nature Reserve."

Photo: Friends of Aqueduct Cottage/Ron Common

Former glory

The cottage website says: "With no connected services and only two bedrooms, family life was basic, cramped and sometimes harsh, and survival meant a reliance on the land for food and water. Despite the tough conditions, generations have made the cottage their home."

Photo: Friends of Aqueduct Cottage

Transformation

A look at the cottage now from the same angle as the previous black and white photograph.

Photo: Friends of Aqueduct Cottage/Ron Common

