Spot anyone you know in our heart-warming festive retro photos

Derbyshire folk have always been at the forefront when it comes to providing comfort to those in need, from visiting children in hospital to collecting for charity to caring for abandoned animals,

And nothing says joy like the smiles on children’s faces as they look forward to the arrival of Santa Claus.

We’ve been raiding our archives to bring you these pictures from the month of December in years gone by.

Tree-mendous effort Austin Webb and Bethany Bexton were among pupils from Brampton Primary School who helped decorate the Christmas trees at GK Ford in 2007.

Tender care Lindsay Holmes with abandoned five-week-old kittens which were cared for at the RSCPA centre in Chesterfield in December 2007.

Show time 'Santa's Setbacks' was the festive show put on by St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Matlock in 2007. Who do you know on the photo?

Model pupils Annabelle Sutherland, Mary Hickey, Toni Jennings, Julie Whitwell and Charlotte Lewis, left to right, at a fashion show in Springwell School, Staveley, in 2007.