We have been working with the local studies department of Chesterfield Library and Chesterfield museum and delving into our archives to bring you these great images from yesteryear.
1. Rose Hill
Rose Hill - looking towards the Town Hall and Congregational Church in 1952.
Photo: Chesterfield Library\R Wilsher
A picture from 1958 showing the Roy Smith premises - and far quieter streets!
Photo: Chesterfield Library\R Wilsher
3. Eye in the sky
Rose Hill East car park from the town hall showing new video security camera in 1995
Photo: Derbyshire Times
4. The Derbyshire
Derbyshire Building Society in 1994
Photo: Chesterfield Library\John Stanley