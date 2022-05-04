Rose Hill Chesterfield
Retro photos show changing face of Chesterfield's Rose Hill over the decades

We’ve dug out these 14 retro photos showing events and buildings on Rose Hill in Chesterfield down the years

By Brian Eyre
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 2:41 pm

We have been working with the local studies department of Chesterfield Library and Chesterfield museum and delving into our archives to bring you these great images from yesteryear.

1. Rose Hill

Rose Hill - looking towards the Town Hall and Congregational Church in 1952.

Photo: Chesterfield Library\R Wilsher

A picture from 1958 showing the Roy Smith premises - and far quieter streets!

Photo: Chesterfield Library\R Wilsher

3. Eye in the sky

Rose Hill East car park from the town hall showing new video security camera in 1995

Photo: Derbyshire Times

4. The Derbyshire

Derbyshire Building Society in 1994

Photo: Chesterfield Library\John Stanley

