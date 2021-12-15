Derbyshire picture quiz
Picture quiz - How well do you know Derbyshire?

Derbyshire is home to many famous faces, great history and some fantastic architecture. How much of it do you know?

By Brian Eyre
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 1:12 pm

Have a go at our fun quiz and test your local knowledge..

Answers at the end...

1. County Town

1\ Name the county town of Derbyshire?

Photo: Rachel Atkins

2. Chesterfield.

2\ What year did Chesterfield receive it's market charter?

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Crooked Spire

3\ How far (in feet) does the Crooked Spire lean from it's true centre?

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Shrovetide Football

4\ The Royal Shrovetide Football Match is a "medieval football" game played annually on Shrove Tuesday and Ash Wednesday in which Derbyshire town?

Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE

