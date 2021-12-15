Picture quiz - How well do you know Derbyshire?

Have a go at our fun quiz and test your local knowledge..
1. County Town
1\ Name the county town of Derbyshire?
Photo: Rachel Atkins
2. Chesterfield.
2\ What year did Chesterfield receive it's market charter?
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Crooked Spire
3\ How far (in feet) does the Crooked Spire lean from it's true centre?
Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Shrovetide Football
4\ The Royal Shrovetide Football Match is a "medieval football" game played annually on Shrove Tuesday and Ash Wednesday in which Derbyshire town?
Photo: LINDSAY COLBOURNE