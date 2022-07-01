See what you remember from its glory days to its present state.
1. Chesterfield retro photo.
Chesterfield retro photo. Chesterfield Hotel new bar facilities 1991.
Photo: Derbyshire Times
2. Queues round the block
The Chesterfield Hotel hosts a women's day event in 1993.
Photo: Derbyshire Times
3. Leisure facilities
Chesterfield Hotel unveiled new leisure facilities in 1991.
Photo: Derbyshire Times
4. Dining in style
Bejeranos restaurant in the Chesterfield Hotel back in 1986.
Photo: Derbyshire Times