Chesterfield Hotel
Chesterfield Hotel

Photos show Chesterfield Hotel how you remember it - as demolition work continues on the landmark building

It has occupied a prominent position in Chesterfield for over a century, under various names.

By Brian Eyre
Friday, 1st July 2022, 7:40 am
Updated Friday, 1st July 2022, 7:41 am

Now, as demolition work continues on the Chesterfield Hotel building, we’re looked back through the arichives to bring you these images of its former life.

See what you remember from its glory days to its present state.

1. Chesterfield retro photo.

Chesterfield retro photo. Chesterfield Hotel new bar facilities 1991.

Photo: Derbyshire Times

2. Queues round the block

The Chesterfield Hotel hosts a women's day event in 1993.

Photo: Derbyshire Times

3. Leisure facilities

Chesterfield Hotel unveiled new leisure facilities in 1991.

Photo: Derbyshire Times

4. Dining in style

Bejeranos restaurant in the Chesterfield Hotel back in 1986.

Photo: Derbyshire Times

