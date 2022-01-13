Peak District: Seven magnificent historical landmarks and castles in Derbyshire

Many people go to the Peak District for its beautiful landscapes – but did you know it’s also filled to the brim with fascinating historical events? Here’s seven places you can visit to learn more about the Peak District’s past.
1. Chatsworth House
Chatsworth House stands as not just one of the most important stately homes in Britain, but the world beyond as well. Construction on the palace began in 1553, with its first residents being Bess of Hardwick and George Talbot, Earl of Shrewsbury. During this time, the captive Mary Queen of Scots was brought to the house on several occasions. Today, it's open to tourism, following a huge restoration from 2011 to 2012.
2. Pilsbury Castle Ruins
What was once thought to be a motte-and-bailey fortress during the Iron Age is now little more than a pile of rubble overtaken by nature - there is much we do not understand about the ruins of Pilsbury Castle. Shrouded in mystery, it is thought to have been destroyed in the 12th century. Regardless, it's fascinating to muse on the bloody battles that will have inevitably occurred on its grounds.
3. Perevil Castle
An 11th century building, Perevil Castle is in far better condition than the previous entry on the list. The castle was gifted to William Perevil in 1068 by William the Conqueror for his support of the Norman conquest of Britain, culminating two years prior. Since then, the castle has seen numerous owners, before becoming a tourist attraction in the 20th century.
4. Haddon Hall
Located on the River Wye, Haddon Hall comes with a heart warming tale of love. During the 16th Century, Dorothy Vernon married John Manners, but the two were forbidden from seeing each other by Dorothy's father, as the Manners were Protestants whilst the Vernons were a Catholic family. Nevertheless, during a party at Haddon Hall, Dorothy sneaked outside to join George and the two eloped. It's a story that you'll be able to learn much more about should you choose to visit this magnificent old house.
