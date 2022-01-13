Peak District: Seven magnificent historical landmarks and castles in Derbyshire

4. Haddon Hall

Located on the River Wye, Haddon Hall comes with a heart warming tale of love. During the 16th Century, Dorothy Vernon married John Manners, but the two were forbidden from seeing each other by Dorothy's father, as the Manners were Protestants whilst the Vernons were a Catholic family. Nevertheless, during a party at Haddon Hall, Dorothy sneaked outside to join George and the two eloped. It's a story that you'll be able to learn much more about should you choose to visit this magnificent old house.

