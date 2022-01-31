Peak District: Five historical urban legends and myths

3. Hassop's Christmas Eve Murder

Christmas is a time of happiness and spreading cheer - but in 1866 in Hassop, Bakewell, it was anything but. A woman known as Harriet Wager had suffered in a physically abusive marriage for years, with this day being the punctuation of the abuse. Upon his return from the pub, her husband, Edward Wager, chased her across the fields of Hassop, as she screamed "murder!" Her body was found three months later, with Edward identified as the guilty party. He was sentenced to hang, but was later given life in prison instead.

