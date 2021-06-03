Painting by renowned artist, dazzling jewellery and Derbyshire clock shine bright at auction

In recent days we have made headlines with the auction of a Roman hoard featuring the bust of Emperor Marcus Aurelius. It was part of a collection known as the Ryedale Ritual Bronzes, a group of religious finds discovered by metal detectorists in the Ryedale area of Yorkshire in May 2020. It sold for £185,000.

Who would have thought a letter written by children’s author Roald Dahl would turn up after more than 30 years? He shared his thoughts on the importance of children and reading with a student who found his address by chance in 1989!

All types of finds, big and small, can spark major interest. For example, in May’s Derbyshire Fine Art Auction, an important portrait linked to an acclaimed artistic family led to intense bidding.

Portrait of Phillip Rivière by Leonard Campbell Taylor, oil on board, signed, sold for £3,600.

The sale included chattels from the late Helen Rivière (1933-2020), granddaughter of Royal Academist artist Briton Rivière (1840-1920). Briton, a British artist of Huguenot descent, exhibited a variety of art works at the Royal Academy but devoted much of his life to animal paintings.

Artistic talent and connections ran deep within the family and the lot that sparked hot pursuit was a portrait of Helen’s father, Philip Rivière. It was painted by Philip’s friend and renowned Royal Academy artist Leonard Campbell Taylor. Measuring only 14.5cm x 17cm, it was small but perfectly formed. It prompted a fierce bidding battle between two London art galleries and sold for £3,600.

Derbyshire’s Fine Art Auctions are eclectic feasts of fascinating finds and beautiful objects. They include items from all sectors of the antiques and collectables world including jewellery, ceramics and glassware.

Other highlights included an early 20th Century aquamarine and diamond-set pendant brooch featuring a large aquamarine weighing 17.5 carats. It saw phone bidders compete until the hammer finally fell at £5,000.

Early 20th Century aquamarine and diamond-set pendant brooch raised £5,000 at auction.

Other top items in the jewellery and watches section included an Omega De Ville Ladymatic Co-Axial 8520 chronometer watch which made £2,900. Then there was a Fope of Italy 18ct gold and diamond chain necklace, EKA collection, £2,600, and a Victorian enamel and diamond 18ct gold serpent ring, £2,000.

We mustn’t forget silverware. A late Victorian matched King’s pattern 12-piece flatware service, each handle engraved with initials, made in Sheffield in 1894, sold for £1,400.

Chinese ceramics always excel. A porcelain flambé glazed vase, with impressed mark of Qianlong, measuring 22cm high, sold for more than 30 times its £40- £80 estimate. It was contested to £1,300.

Signed limited edition prints often excel, too. A signed LS Lowry print of Peel Park sold for £3,000.

A Whitehurst of Derby mahogany cased bracket clock, 1841, went for £2,600 at auction.

It was good to see Derby’s clockmaking heritage came to the fore. A Whitehurst of Derby mahogany cased bracket clock, 1841, was contested to £2,600. Time to sell?