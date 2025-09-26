Only true Chesterfield residents will remember and understand these 18 things about life in the town over the years

By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Sep 2025, 11:29 BST
These are 18 things that will only be understood or remembered by people from Chesterfield – so you can test whether you’re a true resident of the town.

From hearing the shout of "pound a bag" in the market to knowing ‘the donut’ is more than just a fried snack, Chesterfield really isn't like anywhere else in the country, or the world.

These are 18 things that people from the town will understand and remember, that will make little sense to people who do not know Chesterfield well.

You can test yourself and see whether you’re really from Chesterfield below.

How many of these things do you know and remember from life in Chesterfield over the years?

1. These are 18 things that true Chesterfield residents will remember and understand

How many of these things do you know and remember from life in Chesterfield over the years? Photo: DT

Photo Sales
A true Chesterfield resident would know that the Brampton Mile is not a measure of distance and can leave you with a serious hangover. Those with long memories will remember the Terminus pub seen here, which used to be the official starting point for The Mile.

2. Done the Brampton Mile

A true Chesterfield resident would know that the Brampton Mile is not a measure of distance and can leave you with a serious hangover. Those with long memories will remember the Terminus pub seen here, which used to be the official starting point for The Mile. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Photo Sales
Did you manage to visit Saltergate, pictured here in October 1993? The historic home of Chesterfield Football Club was in use from 1871 until the club's relocation in July 2010.

3. Chesterfield FC’s much-loved former home

Did you manage to visit Saltergate, pictured here in October 1993? The historic home of Chesterfield Football Club was in use from 1871 until the club's relocation in July 2010. Photo: DT

Photo Sales
What is a Pisces special you may ask? Well it was wonderful concoction of mashed potato and cheese and perfect after a night of drinking. The dish was popular at the Pisces takeaway for three decades and has been commemorated on a t-shirt here: https://dirtystopouts.com/products/pisces-special-unisex-fit-t-shirt-various-colours

4. Eaten (or attempted!) a 'Pisces special' after a night out

What is a Pisces special you may ask? Well it was wonderful concoction of mashed potato and cheese and perfect after a night of drinking. The dish was popular at the Pisces takeaway for three decades and has been commemorated on a t-shirt here: https://dirtystopouts.com/products/pisces-special-unisex-fit-t-shirt-various-colours Photo: Neil Anderson and Carl Flint

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Chesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice