Only true Chesterfield residents will remember and understand these 18 things about life in the town over the years

From hearing the shout of "pound a bag" in the market to knowing ‘the donut’ is more than just a fried snack, Chesterfield really isn't like anywhere else in the country, or the world.
These are 18 things that people from the town will understand and remember, that will make little sense to people who do not know Chesterfield well.
You can test yourself and see whether you’re really from Chesterfield below.
Photo: DT
2. Done the Brampton Mile
A true Chesterfield resident would know that the Brampton Mile is not a measure of distance and can leave you with a serious hangover. Those with long memories will remember the Terminus pub seen here, which used to be the official starting point for The Mile. Photo: Derbyshire Times
3. Chesterfield FC’s much-loved former home
Did you manage to visit Saltergate, pictured here in October 1993? The historic home of Chesterfield Football Club was in use from 1871 until the club's relocation in July 2010. Photo: DT
4. Eaten (or attempted!) a 'Pisces special' after a night out
What is a Pisces special you may ask? Well it was wonderful concoction of mashed potato and cheese and perfect after a night of drinking. The dish was popular at the Pisces takeaway for three decades and has been commemorated on a t-shirt here: https://dirtystopouts.com/products/pisces-special-unisex-fit-t-shirt-various-colours Photo: Neil Anderson and Carl Flint