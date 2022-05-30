Contractors moved on site last week to start taking down the building, which has been a feature of the Chesterfield townscape for decades.

Chesterfield Borough Council was granted planning permission to open a temporary car park with a total of 88 spaces at the Malkin Street location.

The proposals will see the existing Chesterfield Hotel car park returned to use alongside a temporary open surface car park, which is to be built on the footprint of the old hotel.

Chesterfield Hotel, formerly the Station Hotel, opened in 1877 and closed in 2015, making it one of the town's longest-running businesses.

The building has hosted many weddings, parties and celebrations over the years.

The demolition work will take several weeks to complete

The building has stood empty for most of the past nearly seven years and many have described it as an 'eyesore'.